White House Announces POTUS Won’t Stop Comey From Testifying Thursday

President Trump will not try to assert executive privilege over conversations with James Comey, a spokesperson said Monday, clearing the way for the ex-FBI director’s testimony before Congress on Thursday.

Last week, Kellyanne Conway indicated that President Trump was considering stopping the testimony by invoking executive privileged, though doing so would have made Trump look incredibly suspicious.

“The president’s power to assert executive privilege is well established”, principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters during the daily press briefing.

Comey’s testimony is expected to be explosive and will be closely watched throughout Washington, where the focus on Russia’s involvement in the 2016 campaign, the country’s connections to Trump associates and aides – and an alleged attempt by Trump to use Comey to quash an investigation – is growing stronger. Two days after Comey was sacked, the New York Times reported Trump had asked Comey at a private dinner in January if Comey would declare his loyalty to him.

Some critics of Mr Trump have said that such a request, especially given that he later fired Mr Comey, could be interpreted as an obstruction of justice. Having been called a “showboat” by the Trump administration and insulted repeatedly by the President, Comey appears eager to share his account of Trump’s White House conduct.

Washington, Jun 5 The White House today said that Donald Trump would not use presidential powers to prevent ex- Federal Bureau of Investigation director Jim Comey from testifying to congress.

Spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump will not take the action “in order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate Intelligence Committee“.

But a response to Comey from the president is nearly certain, if the past few weeks are an indication. “Arguably, Trump has himself breached that confidentiality”, Harvard Law professor Noah Feldman said in a Bloomberg op-ed.

US intelligence officials have said Russian Federation tried to interfere in the election to sway the vote in Trump’s favour, a charge the Kremlin has repeatedly denied. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been named special counsel to oversee the bureau’s probe into ties between Trump associates and Russian Federation.

Following Comey’s public testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, he will testify in closed session to the same panel.