White House: Donald Trump will not try to block James Comey testimony

“In order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Trump will not assert executive privilege regarding James Comey’s scheduled testimony”, said White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders.

President Donald Trump has decided not to invoke executive privilege to block former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony this week.

“The President’s power to assert executive privilege is well-established”. It will be the first time Comey has spoken publicly since he was sacked by Trump a month ago.Would you say that there are certain situations – and the Huston Plan was one of them – where the president can decide that it’s in the best interests of the nation, and do something illegal?

Comey’s testimony is expected to be explosive and will be closely watched throughout Washington, where the focus on the Russia’s involvement in the 2016 campaign, the country’s connections to Trump associates and aides and attempts by Trump use Comey to squash investigations is growing stronger.

Following his dismissal, reports mounted that Trump asked Comey if he was under investigation in a separate FBI probe, and sought to have Comey end an investigation into former top administration official Michael Flynn.

Comey, who was sacked by Trump in May, is scheduled to testify in a hearing before the Senate on Thursday. “But once Comey left office and signaled a willingness to testify, this ceased to be about separation of powers”. The president and aides can not be compelled to testify about private conversations, but Comey is appearing before senators voluntarily. The power dates back to United States vs. Nixon, the 1974 Supreme Court case.

Former acting Attorney General, however, has testified that Flynn’s conversation with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak was not accurately disclosed to members of the Trump White House – potentially opening himself up to blackmail.

Some legal analysts had questioned whether Trump could have blocked Comey’s testimony via executive privilege in any event. “We have a series of contacts as well between Mr Kushner, some may have taken place before the election, but obviously others after the election”, he said.

Correction: Noah Feldman’s statement originally appeared in a Bloomberg op-ed.