White House: President Trump will not exert executive privilege over Comey

When James Comey, the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director, stands before a Senate committee on Thursday to give evidence about the president who fired him, it will be one of the most dramatic moments in USA political history, according to The Guardian.

“The President’s power to assert executive privilege is well-established”, the White House said in a statement. Comey is set to testify on Thursday.

The decision to break into regularly scheduled programming for a Congressional hearing is unusual for broadcasters, indicating the incredibly high level of public interest in what Comey may or may not say regarding his interactions with President Donald Trump.

Utah Senator Mike Lee (R) thinks his colleagues on the Senate Intelligence Committee will ask former FBI Director James Comey about any political pressure he may have faced on the Russian Federation investigation.

Comey’s appearance before the committee will be his first opportunity to discuss his encounters with Trump publicly since his surprise firing on May 9.

Lawmakers in both parties have urged Trump to allow Comey to testify publicly.

“Sooner rather than later, let’s find out what happened and bring this to a conclusion”, Blunt said on “Fox News Sunday”.

Comey got clearance to testify before Congress after speaking with special counsel Robert Mueller, who’s investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election, CBS News reported.

The White House had floated the idea that Trump could invoke executive privilege, to protect the confidentiality of presidential discussions.

US intelligence officials have said Russian Federation tried to interfere in the election to sway the vote in Trump’s favour, a charge the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

Flynn was sacked after less than a month because of revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

“James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press”, he tweeted in May.