White House tries to regroup, but Trump isn’t helping

Short had been speaking about the president’s legislative priorities, including passing health care reform and major tax cuts, when he was asked how much harder it was to move forward when issues like former FBI Director James Comey’s planned testimony and the ongoing Russian Federation investigations are sucking up so much oxygen on Capitol Hill. But White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that in order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of facts,  Trump would not try to halt the Comey testimony.

Also the president said that Comey had better not make known what those tapes disclosed either, and to me that means a really big threat.

Comey’s testimony will take place a day after deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, acting Federal Bureau of Investigation director Andrew McCabe and the heads of the National Security Agency and Office of the Director of National Intelligence testify to the same Senate panel.

Trump asked Comey during a meeting to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to source familiar with the matter. Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee at an open hearing on Thursday.

Comey was leading a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s US presidential election and possible collusion by Trump’s campaign when the president fired him last month. The power dates back to USA vs. Nixon, the 1974 Supreme Court case.

US President Donald Trump’s administration expects to move forward with the tax reform proposal during the summer months and present the final bill as soon as in September.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Friday the decision by the White House counsel’s office hasn’t been made yet.

“We want it to be revenue neutral, and we are still supportive of tax reform, but I am also saying to you that what we believe is most important to get the economy going is the tax cuts”, he said.

Trump told NBC News he believed Comey to be a “showboat” and “grandstander”.

“The claim of executive privilege requires that the communications in question be confidential”.

At debate was whether Trump would invoke executive privilege to prevent Comey, whom he ousted May 9, from sharing with the intelligence committee the pair’s private conservations.

