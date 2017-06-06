White House: Trump will not block Comey’s testimony

Burr said he’s spoken several times to Comey and he expects the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director to talk in detail about his conversations with Trump when he testifies openly Thursday before the committee.

Comey, ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, is set to testify before Congress next week in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing.

Comey’s appearance before the committee will be his first opportunity to discuss his encounters with Trump publicly since his surprise firing on May 9.

“As with any counterintelligence investigation, this will also include an assessment of whether any crimes were committed”.

Much of what Comey is expected to testify is surrounding President Trump’s conduct concerning the ongoing Russian Federation investigation as well as reports that Trump tried to coerce Comey into signing a loyalty pledge.

“I know the Senate Judiciary Committee has made a similar request of Mr. Comey and I support their request”, Schumer said in remarks as the Senate reopened on Monday after a weeklong recess.

Comey has not spoken in public since being fired by Trump.

Members of both houses of Congress last week declined to predict what Comey will say.

“The President’s power to assert executive privilege is well-established”, the statement reads.

Comey’s associates have indicated that he felt uncomfortable as USA president had sought to “compromise” FBI’s independence.

Comey kept detailed notes on his meetings with the president.

A member of the Senate intelligence committee says “we’ve seen no smoking gun at this point” regarding collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 USA presidential election.

Lawmakers are especially interested in reports that Mr Trump sought to convince Mr Comey to shut down an investigation into the president’s former national security adviser.

Without such an obstacle for Comey, the Senate committee will likely question the former official about his private interactions with the president in the weeks before his firing. Rosenstein wrote the memo that the White House used as the initial justification to fire Comey, and later called in a special counsel to take over the Russian Federation investigation. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee.