White House: Trump will not exert executive privilege over Comey

“I know the Senate Judiciary Committee has made a similar request of Mr. Comey and I support their request”, Schumer said in remarks as the Senate reopened on Monday after a weeklong recess.

“Does Mr Comey agree that that was what was said?” It will be the first time Comey has spoken publicly since he was sacked by Trump a month ago.

But the reports have raised questions about the motivation for firing Comey and whether his role in investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation had something to do with it.

According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, all four broadcast networks will take the extraordinary step of pre-empting their regular programming in order to air Comey’s testimony Thursday morning.

Comey’s sworn testimony could confirm or discredit some of the most sordid elements of news reports surrounding Trump’s decision to fire him amid the Russian Federation inquiry. He has an incentive to put his side of the story, since the White House has publicly argued that he was not up to the job of leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation since he was dismissed. But legal experts say Trump likely undermined those arguments because he publicly discussed the conversations in tweets and interviews.

He said that “going back to Watergate, there’s a series of rules that have kind of emerged out of Washington, one, that a president shouldn’t ask about an ongoing investigation, particularly shouldn’t ask if that investigation is connected to affiliates of the president”. “It would be unthinkable if the president actually did what was reported“, Sen.

“The tone, the exact words that were spoken and the context is so important”, Collins said on “Face the Nation“. “Where would we get this information from?”

Comey has already spoken with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who has taken over the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russian Federation, regarding the upcoming testimony according to CNN which cited an unnamed source. Trump is known to change his mind on major issues.

There’s also some chance Comey won’t testify at all.

Last week, the White House refused to rule out the possibility that Trump would use executive privilege to stop Comey’s testimony.

U.S. FBI Director James Comey testifies before the U.S. bipartisan Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, May 3, 2017. A special counsel appointed by the Justice Department and congressional committees are investigating.

Read: Why investors still aren’t freaking out over the Comey firing. Trump has denied trying to quash the probe.

“Does Mr. Comey agree that that is what was said?”

“I haven’t frankly understood much of what Comey has done since about a year ago”, Blunt said. Senators plan to ask Comey about those memos on Thursday.