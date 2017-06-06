White House: Trump won’t block Comey’s testimony

U.S. President Donald Trump will not invoke executive privilege to block former FBI Director James Comey’s much-anticipated testimony before Congress this week, his first since Trump abruptly fired him early last month.

Comey’s testimony will take place a day after deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, acting Federal Bureau of Investigation director Andrew McCabe and the heads of the National Security Agency and Office of the Director of National Intelligence testify to the same Senate panel. News stations, including Fox News Channel, will carry the hearing.

Legal experts have also said that the president likely undermined his ability to assert executive privilege by publicly discussing his dealings with Comey in tweets and interviews. Trump fired Comey on May 9 in the midst of leading an investigation into the Russian links to Trump’s campaign associates during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump asked Comey during a meeting to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to source familiar with the matter.

Comey is said to have documented that request and other interactions with Mr. Trump in a series contemporaneous memos.

Burr also told CNN that “former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn, a focus of the Russian Federation probe, had turned over some of the documents to the Senate intelligence committee in response to a subpoena they issued last month”. “As demonstrated by the Watergate hearings, this privilege does not extend to information germane to a criminal investigation”, the law on executive privilege states.

And he is dismissing as “a load of nonsense” the idea that Russian Federation has damaging information on President Donald Trump.

“The President’s power to assert executive privilege is well-established”.

Comey’s hotly awaited appearance on Capitol Hill comes as probes by the Justice Department and several congressional committees heat up.

Mueller, respected for his independence and thoroughness, has so far been silent about taking over the investigations.

Both Trump’s fellow Republicans and Democrats from the intelligence panel said they meant to grill Comey about whether Trump tried to get him to back off the investigation.

Flynn was sacked after less than a month because of revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the United States. A top secret National Security Agency document meanwhile shows that hackers from Russian military intelligence repeatedly tried to break into USA voting systems before last year’s presidential election, The Intercept reported Monday.