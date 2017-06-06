White House: Trump won’t block Comey testimony

Utah Senator Mike Lee (R) thinks his colleagues on the Senate Intelligence Committee will ask former FBI Director James Comey about any political pressure he may have faced on the Russian Federation investigation.

Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

Comey will be questioned about his conversations with President Donald Trump and the FBI’s investigation of possible Trump campaign connections to Russian Federation.

Comey’s memos are of particular interest to congressional investigators following reports last month that the then-FBI director wrote a memo following a meeting with Trump, detailing how the President allegedly asked Comey to end the investigation into Flynn.

“The president’s power to assert executive privilege is well-established”, said press secretary Sean Spicer in a statement.

The US president has the power to resist certain subpoenas and other interventions by the legislative and judicial branches to access information and personnel relating to the executive branch.

Legal experts have also said that the president likely undermined his ability to assert executive privilege by publicly discussing his dealings with Comey in tweets and interviews. News stations, including Fox News Channel, will carry the hearing. Comey is set to testify on Thursday. “And I think we have known since Watergate that rules of the road were, you know, a president shouldn’t intervene in an ongoing investigation, particularly the case if it involves individuals that are close to that president”, he added. The President also reportedly asked the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director’s loyalty, but declined to give it as he does not want to compromise the agency’s independence.

US intelligence officials have said Russian Federation tried to interfere in the election to sway the vote in Trump’s favor, a charge the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

These will be the first public remarks from Comey since he was summarily fired by Trump in early May, and represent a moment of great peril for this already embattled president.