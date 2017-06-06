There had been reports that Trump was considering stopping Comey from testifying by invoking executive privilege, but the White House ultimately decided against it.

But experts have said any attempt to assert executive privilege over Comey’s expected testimony would be on shaky ground legally, largely because he is no longer a government employee.

The now-fired FBI director has agreed to meet with members of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, facing questions about whether Trump tried to interfere with the investigation that his campaign colluded with Russian Federation during the 2016 presidential election.

It had been reported that Trump pressured Comey to drop the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, during a conversation in February.

Comey’s sacking came as the Federal Bureau of Investigation probes possible collusion between the president’s election campaign team and Russian Federation – which USA intelligence believes hoped to tilt the election in the Republican’s favor. As in past hearings when he was still head of the FBI, Comey isn’t expected to reveal details of the ongoing investigation into potential ties between the Trump camp and Russian Federation. However, officials ultimately concluded that the optics of taking that step would be worse than the risk of letting the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director testify freely.

Spicer said last week that whether executive privilege would be invoked to stop Comey’s testimony was still being reviewed.

Those struggles are coming to a head as fired FBI Director James Comey is set to testify on Capitol Hill Thursday.

Various news reports surfaced saying Comey wrote memos after meeting with President Trump.

Comey, the reigning king of bombshell news conferences, will be making his first public remarks since Trump sacked him on May 9. In a doozy of an interview in May, Donald Trump told Lester Holt he’d asked Comey a few times, when Comey still was FBI director, whether he was under investigation, and had been assured he was not.

But as long as President Donald Trump has a smartphone, no White House strategy is safe. But it says Russian military intelligence attacked a USA voting software company and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials at the end of October or beginning of November.