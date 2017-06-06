White House: Trump won’t use executive privilege to block Comey testimony

Fired FBI Director James Comey will not have his testimony blocked by President Donald Trump when he testifies before the Senate Thursday, June 8.

“In the context of a criminal investigation, executive privilege has to give way”, Saikrishna Prakash, who lectures on constitutional law and presidential powers at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, said before the announcement.

“Earlier in the month, sources told CNN that the President asked Comey to end the investigation into his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, a request the then-FBI chief noted in a memo as he was so disturbed by it”.

Comey’s conversations and meetings with Trump were memorialized in memos written by the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director. However, she says Trump will not take that step in order to ensure a “swift and thorough examination of the facts” related to Comey’s firing and the multiple investigations into Russia’s election meddling.

After Comey’s public testimony on Thursday morning (Friday AEST), the Senate panel is scheduled to have a closed hearing in the afternoon, during which sensitive or classified information can be more freely discussed.

The Supreme Court has found that presidents enjoy a right to confidentiality in communications with their advisers, but it is not an absolute privilege and courts have overridden such claims in the past. The power dates back to U.S. vs. Nixon, the 1974 Supreme Court case.

If Trump had asserted executive privilege over Comey, it would have likely created the perception that the administration was seeking to hide information about the FBI’s Russian Federation investigation.

“And in fact, when I chose to just do it, I said to myself – I said, you know, this Russian Federation thing with Trump and Russian Federation is a made-up story”, Trump continued.

“James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press”, he tweeted in May.

Comey reportedly kept notes on the conversations with Trump, but the memos themselves have not been handed over to the committee, with special counsel Robert Mueller having to authorise senators to see them.