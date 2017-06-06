White House: Trump Won’t Use Executive Privilege To Stop Comey From Testifying

The worst-case scenario for President Donald Trump when former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate this week might be if he refuses to answer questions about their meetings because they’re part of a criminal investigation.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders filled in for Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Monday, and she said that President Trump will not try to block former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey from testifying before Congress. That committee is expected to listen to Comey’s testimony about the investigation into Russia’s alleged election meddling previous year and Comey’s private conversations with the president.

Short also was asked about Trump’s previous statements about Washington needing another government shutdown to alter its often-dysfunctional ways and whether the president might use that stance as leverage come the end of September, when government funding will expire.

“The President’s power to assert executive privilege is well-established”, the White House said in a statement.

Comey probably will be asked about conversations he had with Trump concerning Russian election meddling and the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

But you know damn well that Trump does, in fact, fear what Comey will say because what we already know shows a clear attempt to interfere in the FBI investigation that Trump wanted so badly to stop.

Blunt said senators are curious why Comey felt it necessary to immediately record his thoughts with the private meeting in February with Trump.

“It would be unthinkable if the president actually did what was reported, asked FBI Director Comey to, in effect, back off of at least the investigation into General Flynn”, Warner said. The White House has denied blocking Comey would have looked like a cover-up. Pressed by liberal “View” host Joy Behar if the reports about the President pressuring the then-FBI director were grounds for impeachment, Pelosi didn’t want to go there.

Second, it would be surprising if Trump didn’t tweet like a little baby bird before and during Comey’s morning testimony.

Sources familiar with Comey’s thinking told CNN last month that he now believes that Trump was trying to influence his judgment about the Russian Federation investigation, during several conversations.

“Sooner rather than later, let’s find out what happened and bring this to a conclusion”.

Senators on both sides will want to know whether Comey felt pressured by the President to close down the Russian Federation investigation and will likely press him on reports that Trump demanded his loyalty.

Richard Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School, who was the chief ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, said he had no idea what Comey might say.

“The tone, the exact words that were spoken and the context are so important”, Collins said. Will he confirm the existence of contemporaneously produced memos by him that reportedly document his unease with his interactions with a newly elected Trump? Then we talked about some other stuff.