Who was the London killer, Khuram Butt?

The Islamic State terror group, also known as Daesh, has claimed responsibility for the London Bridge rampage, while the attack has sparked fears Britain is in the grip of a spate of copycat incidents.

But despite receiving calls from concerned members of the public about Butt’s increasingly radical views, police concluded he was not a threat and the investigation was scaled back. He was known to police and MI5, was under investigation since 2015, and was linked to notorious hate preacher Anjem Choudary’s extremist network, as Breitbart reported Monday morning.

Redouane until recently appeared to be living in Dublin, Irish police sources told The Guardian.

“Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice”, Mr Rowley added.

He said that as a result Butt – who wore an Arsenal football shirt when he carried out his deadly attack – had been “prioritised in the lower echelons of our investigative work”.

Mohammed Shafiq, chief executive of the Ramadhan Foundation, said Butt verbally assaulted him the day after Rigby’s death. It is connected to a quarter of terrorism offences.

Police said there would be “increased physical measures on London’s bridges to keep the public safe”, and on Monday, concrete barricades had been erected to separate pedestrians from vehicles on some of the city’s major bridges.

Scotland Yard’s Commissioner Cressida Dick said authorities were confronting a “new reality” after three deadly assaults hit the United Kingdom in just 10 weeks.

The third terrorist is believed to be a foreign national and is yet to be identified.

The second friend has been named as Rachid Redouane. When using the Elkhdar name, Redouane also went by a different date of birth that put him at 25 years old, police said.

It was not clear when or how he arrived in the United Kingdom, and Scotland Yard said that would form part of the investigation.

Police have not identified the third attacker. He is believed to have been a Moroccan pastry chef who married a Scottish wife and lived in Ireland before launching the attack on London Bridge.

A vigil was held at London Bridge last night for the victims of the attack.

First responders took 48 people to London hospitals in the aftermath of the attack and treated numerous others for minor injuries at the scene, according to the London Ambulance Service.

Of the 48 people taken to hospital, 36 are now being cared for in London hospitals with 18 remaining in a critical condition.