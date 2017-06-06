Will retaliate if Pakistan abets infiltration, says DGMO

Talking over the hotline between the two countries, the DGMO of the Indian Army conveyed to his Pakistani counterpart India’s commitment towards ensuring peace and tranquility on the LoC.

The DGMO’s stance fits in with the recent position of the Army which has announced that it is acting proactively on the LoC to deter Pakistan Army from supporting militants.

It said Lt Gen Bhatt highlighted cases of escalations of tension by the Pakistan Army during the conversation.

“If Pak Army continues to abet infiltration and cause trans-LoC firings, Indian Army will take appropriate retaliatory action”, an Indian Army statement said while quoting the DGMO.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Army, DGMO Lt General A K Bhat conveyed to his Pakistani counterpart that “the Indian Army is a professional army and will not harm civilians in any manner”. The request for the conversation was made by the Pakistan DGMO, the statement added.

Over the last month, several civilians from both sides have been killed in cross-border firing.

In the past few weeks, the LoC has witnessed fierce hostility between India and Pakistan, with the Pakistani army resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violations with a view to providing covering fire to enable terrorists to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir. However, any Indian misadventure from across / along LoC in any form shall be responded with full force at the time and place of our choosing with onus of responsibility on Indian aggressive behaviour. DGMO Pakistan Army asked for actionable evidence regarding alleged infiltration and also to look inwards for correct identification of the issue. “Indian bunkers destroyed, 5 Indian soldiers killed many injured”, the Pakistan army claimed, though the allegations were denied by the Indian side.