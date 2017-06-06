Windacre Partnership LLC Has Raised Its Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Holding

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 21.63% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 1.52 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% while stock markets rallied. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 8.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico during the third quarter worth about $33,672,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 704,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 287,500 shares during the period. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable.

Another recent and important Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS) news was published by Quotes.Wsj.com which published an article titled: “Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo ADR SBS (US: NYSE)” on February 11, 2011. The stock traded on unusually knocked down volume of 1.72 Million comparing to the average volume of 2021.27 shares, completing picture of exact trends with uncompleted dots in volume over the norm.

Market Capitalization can be thought of as the overall price to buy the company. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS) has risen 24.02% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending.

SBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBS. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. A rating of less than 2 means buy, “hold” within the 3 range, “sell” within the 4 range, and “strong sell” within the 5 range. Companhia de Saneamento Basico now has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo now shows a Weekly Performance of 1.46%, where Monthly Performance is -4.13%, Quarterly performance is -9.97%, 6 Months performance is 7.64% and yearly performance percentage is 29.23%.