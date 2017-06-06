With a sloppy ‘kiss,’ intrepid fish enjoys perilous feast

The vast majority of fish species utilize coral exclusively for shelter. Of the 6,000 fish species that call coral reefs home, only 128 species have been observed feeding on corals. Tubelip wrasses such as Labropsis australis of the South Pacific are known for nibbling coral with their luscious lips, but until now, it was unclear what part of the coral the fish were eating or how they were eating it.

Corals are marine organisms boasting thin, mucus-covered flesh that contains venomous, stinging cells spread over a razor-sharp skeleton.

‘Kissing the mucus and flesh of corals with self-lubricating lips was not what we were expecting, ‘ said marine biologist Víctor Huertas of James Cook University in Australia.

“The lips are like the gills of a mushroom but covered in slime”, Bellwood explains.

“It is like having a running nose but having running lips instead”. Wrasses that don’t eat corals, meanwhile, have lips that are smooth and thin with teeth that barely protrude.

According to the researchers, the lip mucus probably serves a double goal, forming a seal on the coral’s surface while shielding the fish from stinging barbs known as nematocysts. They wanted to find out exactly what was happening in that process. The tubelip wrasses feature fleshy lips that stick out, creating a tube when the mouth is closed which covers all teeth. The fact the fish spend most of their time near damaged coral, which produces more mucus, backs this theory up.

Still images from high-speed video of feeding tubelip wrasses show they momentarily place their lips in contact with the coral before delivering a powerful suck.

The most prominent characteristic of the tubelip wrasse’s lips, they found, are numerous thin membranes arranged outward from the center like the gills of a mushroom. In other words, their lips drip with slime. Its lips are described as “the most distinctive” of all wrasse species, and are “highly modified” for sucking from the surface of coral – the team studied electron micrographs (images taken using an electron microscope) of different species before coming to this conclusion. And in combination with the grooves, the mucus helps the tubelip wrasses to form a seal against jagged pieces of coral. The findings open up a whole new way of looking at the nature of feeding in fishes, the researchers say. The team suspects that the fish feed primarily on mucus layers and sometimes tissue that lines the sharp skeleton. “Imagine feeding without lips or cheeks; the same applies to fishes”, Bellwood said.

Next, the team plans to study how the wrasses persevere and recover from the challenges of reef feeding, labeling the next step of their research the “magic of mucus”.

