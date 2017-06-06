Woman Sentenced After Suggesting Hitman Make Ex-Husband Sex Slave

Video shown at Monday’s hearing showed that she suggested that he could perhaps make her ex David Leahy a sex slave.

David Leahy took the stand as well, describing how the experience has altered the life of him and his children.

“We changed all the locks in the doors”.

“Rachael told the (undercover cop) that there is no other resolution to this and (the ex-husband) needs to be gone completely”, a sheriff’s office detective wrote in the probable cause affidavit. Rachel Leahy will get 20 years behind bars, even though prosecutors had wanted a 22-year prison sentence followed by 3 years of probation.

Defense lawyers didn’t dispute the crime, but they said Leahy had mental issues including PTSD in 2016. She would be out of the country on September 9, and would pay him the rest of the money when she got back, according to the affidavit.

“That became more and more of an expression of the trauma that she was feeling inside and feeling she was losing everything”, said Dr. Harry Morgan. She spoke of how she would like the murder to look.

“I want to apologize to my ex-husband to him because it was so wrong”. I would not do this over again.

But in the end, Judge Deno Economou told Rachael everyone loses in this case.

“I love fire, maybe it could be a fire”, said Leahy.

A Florida woman was sentenced Monday for trying to get her ex-husband killed so she could have custody of their children after a bitter divorce.