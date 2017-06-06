Wonder Woman 2 in the works with director Patty Jenkins return

The Wonder Woman (Diana Prince) movie gives us her origin story. Wonder Woman of DC Comics considered as the most famous lady superhero.

Have you seen Wonder Woman yet?

In that landscape, “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins could take over the title of biggest all-time three-day domestic opening for a female director if she can pass Sam Taylor-Johnson’s $85.1 million opening for 2015’s “Fifty Shades of Grey“.

Other fans will argue that DC doesn’t want to make it appear that they are copying Marvel’s cinematic universe formula. If you didn’t like those movies, that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying this one.

To date, only Lebanon has made a decision to ban the film, which was inspired based on character in DC Comics.

“I think she is the grand, classic superhero”, Jenkins says of her muse. However, the lead actor Gal Gadot who plays a role of Wonder Woman, the Amazonian warrior completely fits in her character and it seems that she is born to do this role in DC franchise.

But Jenkins says it’s the “love” that Wonder Woman embodies that really sets her apart.

The solo debut of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman finally hit theaters and revealed that there is no post-credits scene. “We’re here to try to carry forth something so attractive that she really brought into the world and we just want it to go into the future”. Wonder Woman is expected to lasso in over $90 million for the weekend. Let us know your thoughts down below in the comments.

The studio already has an ambitious slate of films in the pipeline: Justice League is set to release in November, Aquaman is now in production and scheduled to hit theaters December 2018, while WB also has plans for Batman, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Gotham City Sirens movies.

If “Wonder Woman” does indeed put DC back on the right path (and judging by initial reviews, it does that in spades), then Warner Bros. and DC can get to work on the rest of the series, many of which will have fans salivating.