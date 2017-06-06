‘Wonder Woman’ conquers box office with heroic $100.5 million

Jenkins, who previously directed 2003’s “Monster” starring Charlize Theron, now holds the record for biggest domestic opening for a female director.

Wonder Woman is the first female-led superhero film to be directed by a woman.

Only the highest-rated Marvel film – 2008’s “Iron Man” (94 percent) – scored better than “Wonder Woman“, which beat out 2012’s “The Avengers” (92 percent) and “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 1″ (91 percent). Kind of. Back in the ’90s, Marvel and DC published several crossover comics in which their universes collided with each other.

Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief at Warner Bros., said the results show women can sway a film’s success.

“I’m a believer in mankind turning stories into about what it means to be a hero and what would I do if I was a hero and how would that feel”. As Wonder Woman producer Charles Roven told CinemaBlend, “Nothing has been written“. Director Patty Jenkins wanted to add a little bit more around the conversation to enhance the drama and emotion – hence the necessary preggers reshoot. To get it right, it takes a lot of work. “The story will take place in the USA, which I think is right”, she said.

As the release dates of the two films collided, Wonder Woman seems to have an upper hand compared to Baywatch, which is receiving lackluster reviews in India.

The recently releasedWonder Woman is smashing box office records, but was it always this ideal film we all love?

Gal, in a press conference in March, had stated how necessary it is to have a female superhero character.

Wonder Woman dropped this past weekend.

“@GalGadot will glue you to the screen and dir”. “It was my Star Wars”, she says.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kumail Nanjiani have also praised the film. In the third act of Wonder Woman, Diana found out that she is a demi-god and the only weapon created in order to kill the god of war, Ares (David Thewlis).