WSBK Rider Nicky Hayden Dies After Sustaining Injuries In Bicycle Crash

The 35-year old was rushed to a local hospital before being transferred to the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena. The rider ended up on the hood and slammed into the car’s windshield.

FILE – In this October 29, 2006, file photo, United States Honda rider Nicky Hayden holds a USA flag after winning the world championship GP at the Cheste racetrack near Valencia, Spain.

Born and raised in Owensboro, Kentucky, “The Kentucky Kid” first burst on to the scene in 1997 in AMA racing.

The 35-year-old American suffered critical injuries when his bicycle collided with a vehicle on Italy’s Rimini coastline last Wednesday. “We’ll miss you mate!”

The hospital announced last week that Hayden had severe cerebral damage and multiple traumatic injuries.

After the crash, racing great Rossi was among those to express support for Hayden, writing on his Instagram account: “Nicky is one of the best friends I’ve ever had in the paddock”. Law enforcement officials in Italy launched an investigation into the accident and the 30-year-old driver of the auto was interrogated.

Nicky Hayden was in Italy after competing in the Superbike World Championship races at Imola on May 14.

That was the big break Hayden needed to catapult into MotoGP with the Repsol Honda factory team.

In a MotoGP career spanning 13 years with Honda and Ducati, Hayden posted 131 victories and 28 podium finishes in 218 races.

Hayden’s condition remained “extremely critical” over the weekend, and his death was confirmed Monday. He dreamed as a kid of being a pro-rider and not only achieved that but also managed to reach the pinnacle of his chosen sport.

A year ago he switched to the World Superbike championship where he finished fifth. We are all so proud of that.

Hayden made 217 MotoGP starts between 2003 and 2016, beating Valentino Rossi to the 2006 world championship in the fourth of his six seasons with the factory Honda team.