Apple Pay Cash will only be available in the USA on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, iPad Pro, iPad 5th generation, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3 and Apple Watch. The latest iPads comes loaded with iOS 10, however, they will be updated with the official launch of iOS 11 this fall. The speaker is similar to cheaper devices from Amazon and Google.

It also gets something that Apple is calling ProMotion technology – which gives it better refresh rates of up to 120hz, double that of the usual 60hz, and which means that video playback should be smoother and crisper than ever.

With consumers less interested in buying new tablets, Apple has increased its focus on designing tablets for professionals to do much of the same work that they usually perform on a laptop computer. The new iPads also features redesigned Retina display, which Apple claims to the brightest iPad display yet.

The new ARKit will allow developers to bring high-quality augmented reality experiences to the iPhone and iPad. That size offers room for a full-size keyboard, something the 9.7 inch model couldn’t. The new model starts at $649 and will start shipping next week. Apple also unveiled the high-end iMac Pro coming in December starting at about $5,000.

The latest iPad Pros comes loaded with the cameras, which is present in iPhone 7, including a 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation at the rear, and a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera at the front. iPad Pro also features a four-speaker audio system, providing powerful, clear and rich stereo sound in any orientation.

The iMessage app now sinhroniziruete messages between devices and can encrypt the data. Only the most recent messages will be kept on the device to save storage space.

For photos, Apple is turning to a “high efficiency” format to replace the widely used JPEG standard. Apple has also made changes to its portrait mode which now includes improved low light photography through its dual cameras. This is done by using system, Apple Pay, which operates in Russian Federation. Before, Apple Pay transactions could be done only with businesses and institutions. In a nod to Amazon streaming fans, Apple is also bringing Amazon Prime to its Apple TV app. The update adds a speed limit guidance and lane navigation. Google Maps already does both. There’s also a Do Not Disturb While Driving mode that activates when the device thinks you’re behind the wheel.

And productivity looks to be high on Apple’s agenda with the iPad Pro given it took time to show-off new spit-screen multitasking capabilities, drag-and-drop functionality, and an apps dock that resembles the macOS version, for iOS 11 on the iPad.