WWDC 2017: Apple announces all-new iMac all-in-one desktop range

Apple has launched several new desktop and laptop computers at WWDC.

John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering explains, “With major updates to iMac, and a refresh of our MacBook and MacBook Pro lines, the Mac is stronger than ever”.

The new iMac will be fitted with Radeon Pro Vega 56 with 8GB HBM2 memory or Radeon Pro Vega 64 with 16GB HBM2 memory.

Apple showed off how powerful the new iMac hardware is via a fancy VR demonstration – showcasing the “native VR support” in High Sierra – that was pretty impressive, though it’s obviously hard to get a feel for how it would perform in person without going hands-on.

Today, Apple finally refreshes the MacBook Pro machines with the latest such Intel processors. These will provide up to 18 cores, says Apple.

The iMac Pro comes with the new AMD Radeon Pro Vega GPU.

Apple also introduced its workstation-grade iMac Pro. With an all-flash architecture and all-new thermal design, the iMac Pro delivers up to 80% more cooling capacity in the same thin and seamless iMac design.

The iMac Pro supports the CPU and GPU processing power with other choice components. 10Gb Ethernet is on board.

iMac Pro is scheduled to ship in December starting at $4,999 (US). RAM will range from 32GB to 128GB.

Apple has updated its iMacs with faster Kaby Lake processors and support for twice the RAM of previous generation iMacs. ‘Radeon Pro 500 Series graphics are enabling new generations of makers with compute-accelerated creative tools and new APIs, bringing their imaginations to life in ways like never before. In terms of memory, the 21.5-inch model now can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, while for the 27-inch high-end variant, it can be customized with up to 64GB of RAM. The addition of a 10gigE port on the back will also appeal to larger post houses that have already invested in this fast network technology for connecting to storage arrays.

Apple has updated its iMac line with up to three times more powerful graphics, faster processors, Thunderbolt 3, faster storage options and brighter Retina displays, and added a Retina Ultra HD display and discrete graphics to the US$1,299 21.5-inch iMac. Some of the laptops have discrete graphics options.

As for pricing and availability, the new updated iMac models will be made available for order in the U.S. starting Monday via company’s official online store, apple.com, and will be made available for purchase in the U.S. starting Wednesday via Apple Stores.