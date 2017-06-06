WWDC 2017: Apple Announces iOS 11, HomePod and 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Just hours before the event begins, Apple has temporarily shut down its online store. Though it’s hard to re-create the joy that is Tim Cook saying the word “badass”.

WWDC has traditionally been a year for software upgrades across Apple’s computer, mobile and TV range, a trend that’s expected to continue this year. New watch-enabled gym equipment will launch in the Fall.

The iOS 11 Photo App will now include features that will include looping videos and a new photo format that replaces JPEG. Apple’s entry into the market could change that.

Apple is late to the game on VR, though.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, will stop videos from automatically playing when you open a web page, offering a “serene browsing experience”. Now, imagine you run Siri and do a request, and that same colored circle that you see in the screenshots above appears.

Rumours suggest that an improved version of the 12.9ins variant iPad will make an appearance, but the site says “it isn’t clear if that is ready to ship today”.

As is usual at this time of year, Apple’s WWDC saw the first showing of the next major update to iOS. iOS 11 adds a slew of major new features for everyone – but also sees a new focus on iPad which, Apple clearly hopes, will elevate the tablet into a bigger league of productivity. Received money will be placed onto an “Apple Pay Cash Card” that can be used as an Apple Pay payment source – either for person-to-person transactions or normal merchant transactions – or transferred to a bank account. You can not watch in Chrome or Firefox, so even if you don’t normally use Safari you will need to open it up for this event. It’s powered by Apple Music, Apple’s subscription music service, and connects directly.

There are new improvements for iPads in iOS 11 too. Live Photos – the moving pictures Apple introduced back in 2015 – are getting a few new editing options, including a looping one that seems highly reminiscent of our dearly departed Vine.

Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying – and unsafe – urge to look at a text message while you’re driving.

The annual bash is full of new software news and is a chance for developers to try out cool new features. The newest iOS will now provide something much closer to true multitasking capabilities, offering the ability to drag-and-drop assets, such as images and text, from one app to another.

Control Center ditched the three-pane layout and is now a single panel so you can to get sliders and toggles right away, and it incorporates 3D Touch so you can access more specific, granule controls with a long press on the screen.

Siri will gain a number of improvements in iOS 11 as well, including new natural male and female voices built using deep learning.