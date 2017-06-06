WWDC 2017: “Apple Announces New 10.5” iPad Pro

Augmented reality is the blending of the physical and virtual worlds. So far, interest in VR has been strongest among gamers, developers and hardware makers rather than everyday users.

That leaves Apple. Although it was the first smartphone maker to come out with a digital assistant when Siri debuted in 2011, it hasn’t had a stand-alone assistant. Only the most recent messages will be kept on the device to save storage space. The watchface seems like a mashup between Google Now and your Facebook feed – it will show you photos of old memories from previous years – and make recommendations for you.

The money can be stored on a virtual card and used with Apple Pay, which Apple expects will be accepted in 50 percent of USA retailers by the end of the year.

Apple has announced big changes coming to Siri on iOS 11, among them being a new voice that sounds less robotic than the current iteration. “It’s actually lovely and we call it Homepod“, Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

Apple appears to be taking Spotify’s platform and social playbook and making these features accessible in the layman’s streaming music app. If you’ve been Googling flights to Reykjavik, it might suggest an article about Iceland. But Apple occasionally also uses the event to introduce new devices and services and upgrades to existing products. It will not block the ads themselves, though.

Apple has announced the latest iPad which comes equipped with a 10.5-inch display at the ongoing WWDC 2017. Developers can access your Cloud Library, pull your For You recommendations for music personalization, surface Featured music and charts to bubble up what’s most popular and search through playlists, stations and categories.

Other new watchfaces include a kaleidoscope and new characters such as Woody, Jesse, and Buzz from the Toy Story movie franchise. The new model starts at $649 and will start shipping next week.

Cook also launched iOS 11 with over 10 new features.

The A10X Fusion chip will offer 40% faster graphics performance, according to Apple, that’s also 500x faster than the original iPad. It will also be possible to exchange data between gym equipment and the watch.

Amazon is coming to Apple TV: It’s a been a long road for Apple TV customers who like to watch Amazon Video – a feud between the two companies has kept Amazon’s library off of the Apple set-top box.