WWDC 2017: Apple finally joins the augmented reality space with AR Kit

The protection is similar to what Google Home and Amazon’s Echo speakers already offer. “This will make ARKit the largest AR platform in the world”, says Federighi. The Apple Watch’s operating system will also undergo various upgrades and improvements. We now have the kaleidoscope watchface and new character faces to join the Mickey and Minnie Mouse options. The OS also will enable users to monitor glucose levels and other health metrics.

Apple “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight. The next iOS may also have new features designed for artificial intelligence, the application of computers that learn and understand things like humans. You can tap on it to mark up the screenshot.

The conference starts Monday in San Jose, California.

Alongside the update to the 9.7-inch (now 10.5-inch) iPad Pro, the 13-inch model will get true tone displays with 600 nits brightness, meaning they’ll be able to handle HDR video.

Apple introduced at its Worldwide Developers Conference an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and an updated 12.9-inch model, featuring a display with ProMotion technology and speedy performance with the new A10X Fusion chip. A solid state hard drive can accommodate as much as 3 Tb of data. The HomePod, Apple says, is a wireless speaker that uses “spatial awareness” to adjust its output to the shape of its surroundings. Prices start at $799.

iOS 11 will use HEVC for video recording for better quality and lesser size. It will store most messages encrypted in the cloud, making it easier to synchronize across devices.

And Siri is getting better at understand the context, your interests and more.

If you hit workout goals, you’ll now get fancier animations to give you a greater sense of satisfaction. For example, it can automatically offer directions to a scheduled appointment.

With iOS 11, stickers and iMessage apps are now more accessible with a drawer – there’s no need to tap multiple times to send a sticker.

When you’re driving, iOS recognizes that you’re connected to the audio system with Bluetooth or uses the iPhone’s motion sensors to activate a new “do not disturb” mode. Passengers can override the function. Watch Apple event online as it is being streamed live. During a demonstration, developers from Epic Games and Industrial Light and Magic demonstrated the way designers could shoot fire inside a virtual reality design of “Star Wars”. The rates can be reduced to improve battery life. Come to think of it, the iPad Pro might relatively be more powerful than Apple’s own MacBook range when you consider how smaller it is in comparison. You can now buy a 4K 21.5-inch model for the first time. Apple plans to begin shipments next week.