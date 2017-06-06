WWDC 2017: Apple jumps into augmented reality with ARkit development platform

A public beta will be available later this month.

Siri is getting a new voice, and the Mac is getting a new name. Other new features include suggestions for follow-up questions you can tap on, multiple results for a search topic, the ability to translate languages (English to Chinese, French, German, Italian, Spanish), and more.

Apple says users will be able to take better photos in low lights thanks to image stabilization, flash and HDR.

Additionally, iOS 11 also switches from H.264 to H.265 HEVC for video capture, enabling twice the efficiency for more storage room, and transitions to the HEIF image format on the iPhone 7/7 Plus and later to achieve additional space-saving over traditional JPEGs. As Apple explained during the WWDC keynote, ARKit will be incorporated deep into iOS 11, and will make it the “largest AR platform in the world”. You can also now use Apple Pay, with TouchID authentication, so you can quickly send payments via iMessage. They can use the money instantly to send to someone, make purchases using Apple Pay in stores, apps and on the web, or transfer it from Apple Pay Cash to their bank account.

The iPhone screen will also be locked to prevent drivers from using many of their apps while driving. The iOS 11 Photos app will also be completely refreshed, with machine learning capabilities, to identify events and memories for automatic sorting of photos. Apple has also bumped up the features on the Pencil stylus, and the iPad Pro should now be able to read your handwriting.

HomePod is created to work with an Apple Music subscription for access to over 40 million songs and deep knowledge of personal music preferences.

App Store: The store is getting a makeover, too, with tabs for games, apps that are notable that day, and a tab just for nongaming apps. It does not get a massive overhaul in terms of the visual appeal or the features, but there seem to be enough changes under the hood to make a difference. So far, interest in VR has been strongest among gamers, developers and hardware makers rather than everyday users.

The company was expected to introduce iOS 11, the next version of the software that powers the iPhone and iPad. To enable the option, press down on the globe keyboard button and either move the keyboard to the left or the right of the device. Apple also showed a sneak peek into a new all-in-one desktop called the iMac Pro. Additionally, Apple also introduced some compelling enhancements to Siri and the built-in camera app. You’ll see detailed airport and mall floor plans, for instance, but only in major cities first. While navigating on the road, users will be able to see speed limits in the Maps app, as well as lane guidance.

Augmented reality is coming to hundreds of millions of iOS devices with a new platform for developers to build apps that let users place virtual content on top of real-world scenes.

Aside from “drag and drop” and “Files”, there’s a new customisable Dock that provides quick access to frequently used apps and documents from any screen.

One of the most important announcements is the iOS11 which brings new experiences and hundreds of features to iPhone and iPad this fall. It will also be possible to exchange data between gym equipment and the watch. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.