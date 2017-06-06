WWDC 2017: Apple launches new line of Macs, unveils HomePod

Apple unveiled new hardware, including a Siri-powered speaker, and previewed upcoming iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch features as the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicked off Monday. Siri cards can be placed front and center.

The Control Center, which was heavily modified in IOS 10, also gets another overhaul with IOS 11. Cloud storage of messages will also be possible. iOS 11 also opens up the NFC sensor on iPhone to read tags and data. It will bring a host of new features and improvements.Like all other software updates from Apple, iOS 11 will be free to download and use.

Apple has described this release as “a monumental step for iPhone, and a giant leap for iPad”.

A brief look at some more features coming with iOS 11 includes a redesigned App Store. iOS developers will now get their stories discovered on App Store. Expect it to launch this autumn, maybe even around September. Developers will get a new set of APIs (application programming interface) to be able to integrate these in their apps. It also serves as a smart voice assistant. When it asks you to choose between your iPhone and Watch, choose the Watch.

Voice assistant: Siri will speak (a little) more naturally in female and male voices and use some sort of machine learning to suggest apps that you may want to use.

In case you missed it, the slide in question can be viewed below.

Additionally, with the recent revelation that playing Pokemon GO can be good for a person’s health, it seems there are ever more reasons to continue playing the mobile augmented reality game. All you have to do is scroll up from the lock screen to your notifications. Apple Music subscribers on iOS will be able to create a profile and share it with their friends. Oh, and third-party apps, like Shazam, can automatically add songs it identifies to your collection.

The Maps app will now display the speed limit of the road you’re driving on and let you know what lane you should be in. You’ll see detailed airport and mall floor plans, for instance, but only in major cities first. If you weren’t able to capture the live coverage, no need to worry.

The upgraded 12.9-inch iPad Pro includes the same A10X Fusion processor, while the form factor remains the same as its predecessor. During his keynote address, Cook described the “fast and stable motion tracking” that will make augmented reality objects interact better with their surroundings. In other words, you’ll be able to place items like a cup on your table. He said that iOS 10 had almost 96 per cent satisfaction with 86 per cent iPhone users installing the update as compared to only seven per cent Android users who installed Android Nougat – the latest version of Google’s operating system.

And it has rebuilt its camera software so that high resolution photos and videos taken on iPhones and iPads now take up only half the space on devices that they currently hog.