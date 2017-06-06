WWDC 2017: Apple unveils iOS 11, updates to watchOS

The HomePod speaker stands just under seven inches (18 cm) tall and is covered in fabric mesh that will come in white or gray. And it would mark an effort by Apple to catch up with Amazon and Google. As a music-playing device, it will also be a challenger to Sonos, whose wifi-controlled speakers are used by many smartphone users for home entertainment.

HomePod costs $349 to start and will be available later this year.

The lack of a breakthrough device has periodically raised concerns that Apple has become too dependent on the iPhone and supported the theory that the company lost its knack for innovation when its co-founder Steve Jobs died of cancer in 2011.

Apple made a major fintech play that shouldn’t be underestimated.

Analysts said the smart home speaker market is ripe for Apple. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smartphones, he said. This feature is now in beta, and Apple will be adding more languages eventually.

Apple will begin shipping the HomePod to the United States, Britain and Australia in December. Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi announced the new feature as part of its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, is getting new features aimed at online annoyances. It will not actually block ads, though.

Apple also unveiled a bunch of refinements in its other platforms – tvOS, watchOS and macOS – with watchOS 4 and updates to its Mac line of desktops and notebooks.

New features coming to iPhones and iPads, meanwhile, include marginal improvements such as syncing messages to Apple servers in the cloud, saving storage space on phones and tablets.

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro is slightly bigger than the existing 9.7-inch iPad Pro and has a new high resolution screen that makes it easier to scroll and draw.

Apple also brought file system and virtual reality (VR) to High Sierra. One can also transfer the money in Apple Pay Cash to their respective bank accounts. So far, the service has limited payments to purchases of products and services from companies and other organizations.

The next iOS may also have new features designed for artificial intelligence, the application of computers that learn and understand things like humans.During a lengthy Reddit thread the three people, who go by the name of Foxconninsider, spoke mostly about the upcoming iPhone 8 and Apple’s answer to the Amazon Echo, dubbed the Siri Speaker.

Ortutay reported from NY.