WWDC 2017: Apple unveils virtual reality, browser privacy features on Macs

The speaker will also work with your existing Apple Music subscription and have access to your music library and playlists. Amazon also gets to benefit from falling costs, since the Echo came out a couple years ago, whereas Apple is now starting at the height of the HomePod’s cost curve as a new product. The Sonos sounded OK, but the sound wasn’t almost as rich as the HomePod. Inside, it has seven tweeters, each with its own individual driver, along with a four-inch, upward-facing woofer. HomePod will integrate with your other Apple devices through iCloud to fetch appointments and reminders as well.

Apple nodded to several up-and-coming technology trends, unveiling a new “smart” home speaker and device features touching on virtual reality, online privacy and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning.

Yes, Alexa-based speakers from Amazon can playback music.

But instead of focusing on the AI voice assistant capabilities, Apple has made a decision to market the speaker as a music-first product. It’s essentially a voice-operated digital assistant, but thanks to machine learning algorithms, it’s created to get smarter the more you use it, adapting to your vocabulary, speech patterns, and usage habits. “In fact, Apple nearly positioned as something that’s not that important”.

The HomePod is set to go on sale in the second half of this year for US$349 (NZ$488). Even in the US, United Kingdom and Australia, that would appear to be later than would be ideal to catch the important holiday season.

According to technology market research firm Futuresource Consulting Ltd. But while consumers likely will view the device as the latest addition to a market now dominated by Amazon and Google, Apple has bigger plans for its new product. To show the tools off, Apple invited Wingnut AR, the company formed by “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson, on stage. It’s powerful. And you can bet Apple will use it to get fast performance, and highly accurate voice recognition.

Speaking of sounding the best, I would question even that part given I can use Siri today to drum up any song from Apple Music on my iPhone and play it on my very superior sounding Devialet Phantom Wireless Speaker, sold here on Apple’s online store, one of the best things to hit audio speakers since the Bang & Olufsen. The uncertainties lie in how many Google developers and customers will defect.

Although a new product announcement from Apple isn’t the major pop-cultural event that it used to be, the pitiless taskmaster that is capitalism demands that the company continue pressing ever forward with sleek new gadgets exciting enough to convince consumers that last year’s gadget just isn’t good enough anymore. Apple’s price bump is likely tolerable for many people who buy some of its devices like the Mac line, which doesn’t have low-to-mid-tier prices to match many Windows computers. Video in High Sierra now uses the HEVC compression standard, which supports high quality 4k videos at up to 40 percent smaller file sizes than the current H.264 standard.