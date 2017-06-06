WWDC 2017: iPad Pro, MacBook refresh shows Apple’s productivity push

During the WWDC keynote address, Apple took the opportunity to announce two new iPad Pro models – 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

MacBook prices start at $1,299 while the non-Touch Bar version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro will also start at $1,299. Compared to the outgoing Skylake architecture, Kaby Lake introduces a gently tweaked version of Intel’s 14nm manufacturing process, provides small boosts to CPU clock speeds, and supports native acceleration for decoding and encoding some kinds of 4K video streams.

Apple’s Fusion Drive storage system is now standard on all 27-inch iMacs and can be specced on the 21.5-inch models.

Apple also gave a preview of the upcoming Space Gray iMac model coming this fall, which Apple says “will be by far the most powerful Mac ever”. Now, the new series of iMacs is official, with improved displays, better CPUs and much better graphics performance. The base model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2017 could reportedly go for roughly US$2,199 (AU$2,965) and the 15-inch laptop with the Touch Bar might sell for a staggering US$4,249 (AU$5,730). “iMac Pro packs incredible performance for advanced graphics editing, virtual reality content creation and real-time 3D rendering”, writes Apple.

MacBook and MacBook Pros are getting updates as well.

But hey, if that leaves you feeling underwhelmed, and you have $4,999 burning a hole in your pocket then Apple would like that please. An embedded Apple SIM and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi and LTE Advanced make it easier to stay connected when traveling in more than 180 countries and regions. “Vive is driving the VR industry forward, and in just the last month alone, we have partnered with the world’s most prominent and innovative tech giants including Google, Intel and Apple, who are aligning their VR efforts around Vive”. Not all of these features may work on older iPads, but Apple hasn’t announced details yet. What do you guys think of the new iMacs? It even features an area at the right side that predicts which apps you might want to use.

“For starters, the words “Light” and “Professional” are no longer a dichotomy, though they were when the original MacBook Air was launched in 2008″, March stated.

Apple showed new imaging and camera features and said that it will offer a new Depth API to developers to help them incorporate the technology into third-party apps.