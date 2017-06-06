WWDC 2017: The 3 biggest product announcements

That’s relevant because they will ship with iOS 10, though there are features in iOS 11-which ships this fall-aimed at the new iPad Pro models.

With Apple Pay now baked into your SMS messenger, you can pay friends directly, rather than use an app like Venmo. I’m eager to see the many ways developers might do just that, in gaming, commerce and more. At the time, Apple suggested that it would create a much more powerful version of the iMac, since many creative professionals were increasingly turning to high-end iMacs. Jumping into P2P payments is a pretty clear shot at Facebook, as well as PayPal and its subsidiary Venmo.

The App draw has been redesigned, allowing easier access to stickers, GIFs and more. Apple still has some explaining to do when it comes to the finer details. “You can send and receive money right in your transcript”, Federighi said in a speech on Monday. We’d make a guess that Apple will try and make the same devices suitable for iOS 11, but there’s always the chance the iPhone 5 will get cut. A clever new “Do Not Disturb” mode that understands when you’re driving and will block incoming distractions is also baked into iOS 11. “When you are driving, you don’t need to be responding to these kind of messages”.

If you hit workout goals, you’ll now get fancier animations to give you a greater sense of satisfaction.

In urgent situations, recipients of that message will be able to reply with the word urgent in order to push a message through. With iOS 11, Apple introduces a new technology called High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) that reduces the file size of every photo taken with iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Mac OS High Sierra will launch this fall with faster performance, improved use of graphics processors, a new Apple File System with 64-bit advanced architecture for better security and responsiveness. She’ll also be able to translate and speak aloud phrases from other languages, including Chinese, French and German.

“New indoor maps of areas like malls and airports indicated that Apple might be laying groundwork to display information over images of those places in the future”. Meanwhile, a new lock screen also brings notifications into a unified view. It an also be used to approve App Store, iTunes Store and iBooks Store purchases. With ARKit, Apple is for the first time offering developers a suite of tools to make dedicated augmented reality apps for iPhones and iPads. There’s a certain noble purity in keeping its platforms apart, but that leaves Apple’s users in a bind if they simply want a traditional laptop with a touchscreen.

Now that Apple’s WWDC announcements are largely behind us, what are your thoughts? But despite all of those gadgets and services receiving their annual love-which this year included a lot of AR, VR, and machine learning additions-the biggest reveal from the most valuable tech company in America was a completely new product line, the HomePod. While both new iPads sport the same set of hardware and design improvements, the most significant change is unique to the smaller iPad Pro model.