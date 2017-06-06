WWDC 2017: watchOS 4 Brings Updates and New Faces to Apple Watch

SAN JOSE-Apple announced the next iteration of its wearable software at its annual developers conference today: watchOS 4. With the brand new Siri Watch Face, Apple says machine learning will adapt automatically and surface new information each time you raise your wrist.

The Kaleidoscope face, as the name suggests, will add a more pop effect to the Apple Watch.

The Siri face will deliver information to the user depending on what time it is and what events the user has lined up for the day. One of the biggest updates – or at least the most visible – here are to be found on watch faces. Apple has also teamed up with Disney once again to bring watch faces of Woody, Jesse and Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story franchise to the Apple Watch. Whenever you achieve any of these, the watch will display a pretty new animation. This way, both devices will sync and provide you with more accurate activity tracking. For instance, watchOS 4 introduces personalized, monthly workout challenges that prompt you to surpass your prior goals with new awards you can earn by increasing your activity.

There’s also a new quickstart UI for workout features, and auto sets for swimming and new controls for HIIT workouts, which can be extra useful to track those intervals. The Apple Watch will be able to exchange information with gym equipment to ensure that it’s gathering the most accurate information. The company has addressed the problems with gym equipment as well with WatchOS 4. This is a feature many heart rate monitoring chest straps have, but not many modern smartwatches or fitness trackers.

The Music app has also been redesigned in watchOS 4 with support for storing multiple playlists on the Watch itself, as well as automatically saving music from the paired iPhone to the Apple Watch based on a user’s listening habits.

Apple Music is getting a bit more social, the company announced at WWDC today. The changes to the Music app are not only in design, but now it’s built to connect directly to the Workout app. A playlist will automatically start with a workout.

WatchOS 4 is in developer preview now.

Finally, native core bluetooth will come to all Apple Watches once WatchOS 4 starts hitting them.