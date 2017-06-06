WWDC: Apple Enters Internet of Things Market with HomePod

Apple has announced a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro at WWDC 2017.

Amazon introduced the Echo speaker, featuring its Alexa assistant, in 2015. That should help Apple reposition the iPad as a work device capable of carrying out all the usual functionality users want from their laptops.

Apple’s Tim Cook said that the HomePod would “reinvent home audio” by combining powerful sound quality with a spatial awareness function that will detect the size of the room and adjust its settings accordingly.

That’s what Apple’s hoping for with its newest iPad, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, an newly-sized tablet designed as an in-between of its hulking 12.9-inch iPad Pro (first released in 2015 starting at $799), its 9.7-inch iPad Pro (released in 2016 starting at $599) and its even smaller 7.9-inch iPad Mini (updated previous year starting at $399). Inside is the same processor that powers the iPhone and an upward-facing 4-inch woofer. Apple is emphasizing the HomePod’s audio capabilities as a key factor separating it from more affordable rivals like the Amazon Echo and Google Home. And it would mark an effort by Apple to catch up with Amazon and Google. That company offers a similar wireless multi-speaker system for listening to music throughout the home, similar to HomePod’s ability to chain together multiple speakers.

That leaves Apple. Although it was the first smartphone maker to come out with a digital assistant when Siri debuted in 2011, it hasn’t had a stand-alone assistant. A smart speaker utilizing an underachieving voice assistant could dampen interest in the product.

Apple’s annual developers conference is the company’s chance to preview upcoming features for iPhones, iPads, watches and Mac computers. Apple’s navigation app is also getting an upgrade and will now be able to display floorplan-level maps within malls and airports for detailed navigation assistance.

The latest version of Apple’s Safari browser will be able to stop automatically playing videos as well as online trackers used for advertisers. Preorders of the new iPad Pro will begin shipping next week.