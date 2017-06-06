WWDC: Apple’s iOS 11 Features Revised Apple Pay, Photos, and More

Given that this is a developers conference, Apple also announced a feature specific for developers, saying that they’ll soon be better able to integrate Siri with their apps, allowing the personal assistant to be used for task management and more.

It will also show you the speed limit in an area you’re driving through and tell you what lane to get into before you make a turn.

The new features will come in a software update expected in a few months.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay. Developers will keep an eye out for hints about new capabilities in the next iPhone, such as so-called augmented reality, in which digital information is overlaid on real-world images.

Apple’s move into the P-to-P payments landscape is somewhat late to the game and faces stiff competition.

Apple obviously intends the HomePod to be a launching point for Siri’s development. The App Store hasn’t received a major redesign since it launched, so this is a big step for Apple.

Developers will now be able to use the new MusicKit API to use your Apple Music subscription to play full songs in their apps. The new watchOS 4 also comes with some Apple Music improvements, including a better interface, multiple playlist syncing and a simpler AirPods experience. The new watch operating system will include refined workout apps, including HITS (high intensity) workouts and advanced swimming tracking, including specifics such as the length of your swim stroke. It will also be possible to exchange data between gym equipment and the watch.

Apple appears to be taking Spotify’s platform and social playbook and making these features accessible in the layman’s streaming music app.

“There is so much momentum building around these speakers that it would be hard for Apple not to come out with one”, said industry analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy. The refreshed MacBook Air, MacBook and MacBook Pro began shipping on Monday. The Lock Screen and Notification Center are merged together (but why?!), and finally, Maps includes… indoor navigation? The new model is large enough for a full-size digital keyboard. Both sizes will now start with 64GB. These new Macs start shipping Monday. On-the-fly audio translation is enabled (only in beta for starters) from English to Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish, while “on-device learning” means suggestions are coming for things like news, locations and events.