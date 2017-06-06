WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Matches: Predicting Results That Will Anger Fans

The biggest match at WWE Extreme Rules this Sunday night on the WWE Network is a number one contender’s extreme rules five-way match, with the victor getting a shot at Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire in Dallas in July. Even if that is their plan, it should’ve been done on Raw and a hardcore rematch could have been set for Extreme Rules. Roman Reigns has 13/1 odds in the match, and it’d be pretty surprising to see him become the No.1 contender this soon.

It can not getter better than this in any of the WWE brands.

Prediction: Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins will tear the house down under the No Disqualification rules. Matt says they are ready for the Steel Cage match as the time was right for them to come back to WWE. Reigns will lock horns with Strowman once the Monster among Men is fit to compete. How good that could be?

Sharpening our cheese graters, loading our staple guns and swiping a street sign or two, we the SLAM! Balor has been hyped to be the one to meet Lesnar with Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman even admitting that Balor is the biggest threat among the five. Lesnar hasn’t shown up on WWE TV since the episode of “Monday Night Raw” immediately following WrestleMania 33.

Since leaving The Shield, Dean Ambrose has had a relative amount of success as a singles guy.

It is tough to believe that Dean Ambrose has held the Intercontinental Title for almost six months now. The pay-per-view is guaranteed to bring about a No.1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship, and a few titles could change hands at the event, as well. Miz and Maryse have proved they were the crowd pullers at SmackDown Live and RAW has not seen that change. He put on some awesome matches and had some fantastic feuds over this belt, making it feel like it was the top belt on Smackdown for a long time. And Ambrose works better chasing the title. The Miz hinted at possibly cheating to win the title from Ambrose since Ambrose loses his WWE title if he is disqualified. “And Bayley knows what she’s doing; she wouldn’t be in the position that she’s in if she didn’t know what she was doing and wasn’t such an wonderful underdog”.

Bliss and Bayley got into a few fights over the past couple weeks, and Bliss has gotten the advantage by hitting the former championship with a kendo stick. Bliss should move on to facing someone like Sasha Banks, while Bayley can have a non-title feud. However, it would be interesting to see if WWE decide to tease a heel turn for Bayley during the match. Charly Caruso is in the social media lounge as The Hardy Boyz will join her there later. Cesaro and Sheamus are favored to win the WWE tag team titles from Matt and Jeff Hardy in a Steel Cage at Extreme Rules as well. With the #1 Contender’s spot vacant, Sheamus and Cesaro defeated every other team on the roster in Tag Team Turmoil to earn another shot at the titles.

WWE 2K17: Check out the WrestleSim – WWE Extreme Rules 2017 video for the full prediction but.Winner: Dean Ambrose. The gimmick encourages matches to have a unique stipulation, and there’s no lack of that here. Well, the main event certainly has a chance.

Outside of Samoa Joe, all five other wrestlers at Extreme Rules are not favored to win at all.

Austin Aries is dynamite, Neville is a better cruiserweight champ than the WWF/E has ever had over the past twenty years, but there’s just no energy to this feud, the title or the whole division. While the first match that comes to mind is Goldust vs. R-Truth, that feud deserves more time to develop with the veteran performers involved.