Yellow weather warning issued for rain

A new weather alert for heavy rain has been issued for much of England and Wales with torrential downpours and high winds predicted to cause travel problems and flooding.

The warning of “heavy persistent rain” is in place from this morning until Tuesday, June 6, say weather experts.

The chief forecaster is warning the strongest winds will affect North Somerset early today, before easing off in the evening.

Gusts of up to 40-50mph are likely, with isolated winds of up to 60mph possible on the coast and hills.

There may be some transport disruption, and some trees could be uprooted. “Large waves and spray will affect some coasts”. The Midlands is likely to be worst affected during the afternoon.

Tomorrow (Wednesday June 7) will still see some strong winds but with plenty of sunshine pushing the temperature up a few degrees.

However, there is a possibility the wind could pick up again on Saturday.