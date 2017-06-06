Yogi Adityanath asks 10 DMs to clarify poor disposal of public grievances

NDTV reports that coolers – around 20 of them – were installed at the Swaroop Rani Nehru hospital in Allahabad ahead of Adityanath’s visit and while it brought relief to patient’s from the overwhelming for a little while, they were carted away after his visit.

UTTAR PRADESH Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday announced Rs 10,000 each for 1 lakh meritorious girl students who clear Class X examination. All the air coolers, which were rented from a private tent house in the town, were removed nearly immediately after Adityanath left the hospital. After donning the mantle of UP chief minister, it was his first birthday which he chose to spend taking part in the worldwide environment day function in the state capital in the morning. “Because he came, we got air coolers for a bit and we could relax”.

To this Karunakar Dwivedi, Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital said, “We have about 75 to 80 coolers in the hospital”. The district administration has ordered an inquiry, a source said.

The incident comes a couple of days after the chief minister had told officials that there was no need to make special arrangements for him when he was on tour of the state. Others who wished him were BJP president Amit Shah, central ministers Mukhar Abbas Naqvi, Venkaiah Naidu, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Ananth Kumar, V K Singh, Suresh Prabhu and Bandaru Dattatreya, chief ministers Chandrababu Naidu, Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje Scindia, among others.

Adityanath took oath as the Chief Minister after Bharatiya Janata Party clean swept Uttar Pradesh by winning a three-fourth majority by decimating Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, Bahujan Samaj Party in the state Assembly elections.