Your iPad will finally show you files

Updates to the software running Macs, Apple TVs, and Apple Watches were also unveiled, along with more integration of the company’s Siri digital assistant.

Apple has announced the biggest update to its iOS platform for iPhone. “Every element of the new App Store is richer, more attractive and more engaging”. And with iOS 11, the camera app also supports HEVC (also known as h.265). allowing to shoot better quality video with a smaller file size. Citing a previous Apple patent, the Modisettes said the company failed to manufacture its iPhone 6 Plus with “safer, alternative “lock-out” technology”. The new 10.5-inch model reduces the borders by almost 40 percent to fit into an incredibly compact package that still weighs just one pound.

It will also launch a new iMac Pro, an all-in-one computer that Apple promises will have all the power of workstation.

The new operating system will come with an improved Photos app which allows you to edit the cool moving “Live Photos” using “Loop and Bounce” effects.

Apple nodded to several up-and-coming technology trends, unveiling a new “smart” home speaker and device features touching on virtual reality, online privacy and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning. Directly compatible with Apple Music and Siri voice assistant, Apple is relying on its superior acoustics and ease of use to woo customers away from competitors. Apple’s speaker will be launching in the U.S., U.K., and Australia in December, with additional markets to come next year.

Apple is late to the game on VR, though.

One of the most noticeable updates is that Siri is getting a brand new voice – both male and female – to make the assistant sound more natural and less like it’s a T-900 Terminator robot. Many market analysts offered long odds of Apple discussing augmented reality because it was so nascent. In a keynote demo, Federighi placed a digital cup, vase and lamp on an onstage table, and showed how the objects’ shadows were able to interact with each other. “Overnight will make ARKit the largest AR platform in the world”.

As a safety feature, you can turn on “Do Not Disturb While Driving“.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro comes in silver, space gray, gold and rose gold and starts at $649 (US) for the 64GB with Wi-Fi model and $779 (US) for the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The larger model will also have a version with 512 GB of storage.

■ Apple’s also expected to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker to rival Amazon’s Echo and Google Home.

Tech giant Apple made several big announcements today at its 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), taking place from June 5-9 in San Jose, California.

After touting the work of Apple’s developers, Cook announced that Amazon is coming to Apple TV with its Prime Video app. Cook said Apple was pleased about the partnership, and mentioned some original Amazon content like Transparent. Through in-depth features and interviews filled with lovely artwork and videos, the App Store’s global team of editors will share the stories behind the apps and games that change the way we live and the developers whose ideas push and shape the world as we know it. The Apple Watch will also be able to connect with a new wave of gym equipment rolling out from some Apple partners, and have Native Bluetooth for connecting with health monitoring devices. All communications are encrypted.