ZTE V870 launched with 16MP rear Camera, 3000mAh Battery

The new Nubia Z17-Like the Nubia Z11 Black Gold smartphone announced last year-features an FPC1035 fingerprint sensor, suggesting ZTE has been happy with the performance of FPC’s biometric technology.

Unfortunatley, the company has not given any information whether the ZTE V870 will be available outside the Chinese market or not. The smartphone is priced at 2,699 Yuan which is approximately Rs 25,548. As of now, the company has not revealed the launch details and availability of the smartphone for other markets. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the rear side below the camera sensors. Similar to Z17, the Nubia Z17 mini features a slim form factor with nearly no bezels on the the left and right sides of the display. The speaker grilles are seen at the bottom edge of the handset along with a microUSB 2.0 port sitting in the middle. The 3.5mm audio jack is placed on the top panel.

Nubia Z17 Mini features a 5.2-inch In-Cell Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, and pixel density of 424 ppi. Under the hood runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. In terms of memory, the ZTE V870 is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded by up to 128GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the ZTE V870 sports 16-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera.

Keeping the smartphone ticking is a 3,000mAh battery. The connectivity options available on the ZTE V870 include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.1. Further, the newly launched smartphone runs on Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android Marshmallow. Dimension wise, the handset measures at 156 x 76 x 7.8 mm.