(1.20pm) British election results: seats so far by party

Exit polls indicated that the Conservative Party would fall short of the 326 seats needed to gain a working majority in the House of Commons. But Leftist opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose Labour party surged from 20 points behind, urged May to quit, saying she had “lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”. Labour had won 260 seats. This is also the date that the next round of Brexit talks are due to take place between the United Kingdom government and the heads of the EU.

“As we look ahead and wait to see what the final results will be, I know that the country needs a period of stability”, Ms May said.

Prime Minister Theresa May appears on a joint Channel 4 and Sky News general election programme recorded at Sky studios in Osterley, west London, May 29, 2017.

Corbyn said May should “go. and make way for a government that is truly representative of all the people of this country”.

From the EU’s perspective, the upset in London meant a possible delay in the start of the talks and an increased risk that negotiations would fail.

Guenther Oettinger, the German member of the European Commission, said it was unclear negotiations could be launched on Monday, June 19, as planned. Instead, she is now forced to consider an alliance with other minority parties.

A reshuffle was always expected after the election, but senior Conservatives are now likely to push for changes to her inner circle – as well as greater say over policy.

Instead, she risks an ignominious exit after just 11 months at Number 10 Downing Street, which would be the shortest tenure of any prime minister for nearly a century.

“Whatever happens, Theresa May is toast“, said Nigel Farage, former leader of the anti-EU party UKIP.

Sterling fell by more than two cents against the USA dollar, hitting an eight-week low of US$1.2690, but by 0609 GMT it had recovered to US$1.2721. They said the hung Parliament makes both a “soft” Brexit (staying in the single market) and a chaotic Brexit (no deal) more likely than before. Another strong candidate is David Davis, a Conservative parliamentarian who has, since past year, been Ms May’s Brexit minister, in charge of the legal tangles involved in separating the United Kingdom from the EU. She has worked in the finance ministry and most recently as a member of the cabinet, heading up the global development department.

With the smaller parties more closely aligned with Labour than with the Conservatives, the prospect of Corbyn becoming prime minister no longer seems fanciful.

That would make the course of Brexit even harder to predict.

May began with a presidential-style campaign focused around her own leadership qualities and her ability to implement Brexit, an issue on which Labour was divided.

On a nerve-racking night for the Conservatives, interior minister Amber Rudd held on to her seat by a whisker, while several junior ministers were swept away.

May will remain PM if the Conservatives do secure a majority, former finance minister George Osborne told local media on Friday, but speculation as to her resignation is already underway, regardless of how her party fares. By contrast, the Liberal Democrats have promised voters a second referendum on whether to accept a deal with Brussels. He was deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom from 2010 to 2015 in a coalition government with the Conservatives.

“(Party leader) Tim Farron made it very clear.

In domestic policy, Labour proposes raising taxes for the richest 5 percent of Britons, scrapping university tuition fees, investing 250 billion pounds ($315 billion) in infrastructure plans and re-nationalizing the railways and postal service.

Analysis suggested Labour had benefited from a strong turnout among young voters.

As incumbent, May has the right to make the first attempt to form a coalition, though her tough stance on Brexit is likely to make finding a suitable partner hard. “And I think she came across in the campaign as not only as wooden and robotic but actually pretty insincere”.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and her London-based deputy, Angus Robertson, argue that Scotland, where a majority voted to remain in the European Union previous year, should not be bound by May’s plan to withdraw from the European Union single market, and have the right to hold an independence referendum at the end of the Brexit process.

If I were a Conservative MP, I would be looking admiringly at Ruth Davidson, who has led the Scottish Conservatives to such as stunning recovery.