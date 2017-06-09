10 things we learned from the James Comey hearing

Trump tweeted on Friday, May 12, that “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversation before he starts leaking to the press”.

Though Republicans worked to discredit Comey and to blunt the impact of his testimony, the ex-director’s statement deepened questions about the basis for his May 9 dismissal and about whether Trump’s actions constituted obstruction of justice.

After Comey’s testimony, Trump’s private lawyer flatly denied the president asked Comey to drop the Flynn investigation, or to pledge loyalty. He added, “I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting”.

The Comey hearing was as enlightening as it was engrossing.

Any spin offered on what Comey said, including that coming from the Trump family, should be viewed in light of those consequences. “Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he leaked to friends of his purported memos of those privileged communications”, he said, although Trump said previously that he would not claim executive privilege when it comes to keeping his communications with Comey private. The Tonight Show host also noted how Comey said he kept notes on his meetings with Trump because of fears that the president wouldn’t be honest about their interactions.

In that testimony, Comey said that Trump demanded his “loyalty” and directly pushed him to “lift the cloud” of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not a target of the FBI probe into his campaign’s Russian Federation ties. He said the request made him uncomfortable, but he chose not to relay that information to Sessions because he was convinced the attorney general would recuse himself from Russia-related matters. Neither Comey nor the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed what they believed was incorrect in the February 14 story. It did. Asked why he didn’t just come forward, Comey compared reporters to “seagulls” (not exactly flattering, but perhaps accurate).

“I had to do something separately to protect the credibility of the investigation, which meant both the FBI and the Justice Department”, Comey told Burr.

The fact that information about Sessions was classified and Comey couldn’t answer “means there’s something out there that he knows about that the public doesn’t, and that he thinks bears on a need for Sessions to recuse himself in matters that relate to Russian Federation”, said Sen.

“I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, ’cause it didn’t dawn on me originally that there might be corroboration for our conversation; there might be a tape”, Comey said.

While several Republicans and conservatives praised Burr for defending Trump, former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele said the senator appeared even-handed in dealing with Comey.

Many Democrats still blame Comey for Clinton’s loss, leading Trump to apparently believe they would applaud him for firing Comey.

Comey also pointed out that they were right – Sessions recused himself from the Russian Federation investigation less than two weeks later.

Comey also made clear that political entanglement in law enforcement has cut across party lines.

Facing a Senate committee Thursday, Comey portrayed Trump as dismissive of the FBI’s independence.

But at least one committee source said they were confident, after listening to Comey’s testimony, that they would find a way to get Comey’s memos and work side-by-side with Mueller’s probe.