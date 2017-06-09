11 changes coming to iPhone with Apple’s iOS 11

APPLE WILL INCLUDE Do Not Disturb while driving functionality when it releases its iOS 11 update for iPhone and iPad.

This was announced during the annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California. It also acts as an app switcher: dragging the app icon from the dock to the screen will open it next to the app that is now open.

The software update will run only on devices with a 64-bit processor, meaning it won’t be compatible with the guts of the iPhone 5 or iPhone 5c that feature 32 bit processors. Apple’s screen recording feature in iOS 11 is configured in a way that you could capture snaps via screen recording and that person who posted the clip will not receive a notification.

Apple packed a bunch of cool new features into the new iOS 11 update coming later this year, but it’s possible none of those are cooler than a simple screen capturing tool that makes it easier than ever to record videos of your iPhone in use.

The bigger size of the 10.5-inch Pro means that Apple can call the tablet’s on-screen keyboard full-sized.

The change in how iOS makes use of NFC is detailed in a documentation webpage for the beta version of iOS 11, and it was reported by Engadget earlier today. Specifically, iOS 11 now enables users to get a clearer snapshot of where their storage is being used up while also providing quick solutions help to clear up space. The public beta version will be available at the end of June and the final release is expected in September.

Apple has confirmed to MobileSyrup that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro officially replaces the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Apple’s e-mail app Mail will have its content take up 35% less disk space in the new OS.

Apple is no stranger to short product lifespans. With the new Core NFC framework, however, Apple could let third-party developers make use of NFC in novel ways, or it could simply expand NFC functions beyond Apple Pay for use in its own apps and services.