’16 champ Djokovic stunned by Thiem in French Open quarters

Dominic Thiem dwept aside defending champion Novak Djokovic in a stunning French Open upset on Wednesday, setting up a semifinal clash against nine-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Sixth seed Thiem defeated Djokovic 7-6, 6-3, 6-0 in a surprisingly one-side contest at the Suzanne-Lenglen Court that lasted for more than two hours. Djokovic was broken six times after being broken just twice in those first five matches, the most recent of which was a 6-1, 6-0 win in Rome a couple of weeks ago over an absolutely exhausted version of Thiem.

The disappointing exit at Rolland-Garros comes one year after Djokovic reached the pinnacle of tennis, winning the French Open in 2016 to win four straight majors and capture a Grand Slam.

It was a convincing victory for 23-year-old Thiem, who fought hard in the first set tiebreak against Djokovic, winning in 73 minutes, but ran away with the match in the next two sets.

The Spaniard didn’t sweat much after his countryman Pablo Carreno Busta retired during the second set due to a left abdominal muscle injury. “It is a big challenge and I’m up for it”.

“It’s a fact that I’m not playing close to my best, and I know that”, Djokovic told the Associated Press after his first straight-set loss at a major since the 2013 Wimbledon final.

Pablo Carreño Busta offered the only blip of diversity in a quarterfinals that was otherwise purely chalk: seeds No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, and 8 were all still in play. At age 19, the 47th-ranked Ostapenko is also the youngest player in the tournament. “Now I beat Novak”.

That Thiem ousted Djokovic wasn’t a huge surprise – after all the seventh-ranked Austrian trails only Nadal in match wins in 2017 and is tied for first with the Spaniard in clay-court victories this season. But this continued what has become something of a 12-month downward slide for him since he finally grabbed ahold of the French Open championship he had so long sought.

“I like the conditions”, he said. “In the finals there is another top star”. Their last meeting on that surface was in last year’s French Open semifinals, a four-set win for Murray. “I’m feeling like I’m missing consistency”, Djokovic said.

Play has started in the final two women’s quarterfinal matches at the French Open.

The 20th-seeded Carreno Busta had taken a medical timeout after the opening set.

“But I am trying to work on things”.