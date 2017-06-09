2 adults, child fatally shot in Utah suburb

“There’s nothing good that has come out or will come out of this case”.

Crime scene investigators begin their work as Sandy police investigate a fatal shooting in a Salt Lake City suburb that left several people dead with another two injured, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Sandy, Utah.

Moments after the unidentified driver picked up Rackley, Patterson rammed the auto with his vehicle.

Rackley’s husband is doing as well as can be expected for someone dealing with the loss of the mother of his children as well as his youngest child, with another son fighting for his life, said White, who has been a family friend for 30 years.

The driver told Peterson that moments after Rackley and her sons climbed into her SUV, Patterson arrived and rammed the SUV with his truck near the corner of Alta Canyon Drive (8645 South) and Snowville Drive (2230 East), immobilizing the vehicle.

But moments after the driver picked them up, police said, the suspect used his auto to repeatedly ram the woman’s vehicle. Nielsen did not have details about the kids’ ages and identities or the name and whereabouts of the woman who picked them up.

“He’s killing everybody and he’s trying to kill us”, the terrified woman told Peterson through tears.

“‘I’m just a little scared”, the teen admitted. They didn’t want to be anywhere near windows. Authorities also did not identify the female driver or her daughter.

It was unclear what prompted the driver, who had a girl riding with her, to pick up the woman and the two boys and authorities did not say why the woman and her sons needed to get away.

Nielsen did not know the kids’ relationships to the adults and it wasn’t immediately clear if the boy and girl had gunshot wounds or injuries from the vehicle crash.

He said some parents picking up children realized what was happening and scooped up kids in their cars to safety or ushered them into nearby homes. “I could’ve been so much worse with all these children walking home”, she added.

A public information officer for Sandy Police said the shooter is one of the three people confirmed dead.

“I yelled back, ‘Where are you?’ Workman said”. “I feel very strongly that anyone would have done the same thing for my child”.

“There’s another juvenile male who’s been transported to the hospital in critical condition and one juvenile female transported in stable [condition]”, Nielsen said.

The suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene in a quiet neighborhood of the city of Sandy.

Court records did not show previous criminal charges or requests for protective orders filed against Patterson.

Crisis counselors will be available for families Tuesday night and Wednesday in response to the shooting.

“Our family is heartbroken by the events of yesterday”. “We are focusing on supporting our injured son in his recovery. At this time we appreciate the prayers of so many”.