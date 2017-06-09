2 bike patrol officers, DC government worker injured in Adams Morgan crash

Two police officers and a D.C. Department of Transportation employee were seriously injured after a pickup truck struck them in Washington’s Adams Morgan neighborhood Thursday night, police and fire officials say.

One police officer is in critical condition and another is seriously injured after being hit by a auto in Northwest, D.C. on Thursday night. The pickup driver was also injured and taken to a hospital. Join us in a conversation about world events, the newsgathering process or whatever aspect of the news universe you find interesting or important.

Two occupants in the truck were arrested as suspects and sustained non-life threatening injuries, Newsham said. “There was a police officer who had been thrown pretty much 30 feet”, Vincentz said.

Newsham said officers recovered a weapon from the truck that struck the officers. The other police officer is in critical condition. A D.C. Department Of Transportation worker was also hit and injured in the same accident. Two suspects in custody.

The police chief said investigators don’t have a motive but are not ruling out terrorism at the time. There were reports that representatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation were at the scene. “We always have a significant number of officers in that area because it’s one of our nightlife areas”.

Jessica McBride is a Heavy contributor.