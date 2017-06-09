3-on-3 basketball added to 2020 Tokyo Olympic program

It was already known that Tokyo would have five more sports than Rio, taking the total to 33, but the existing 28 sports have been given 15 more events.

IOC sports director Kit McConnell said the Tokyo Games would include 321 events, up from 306 at Rio 2016, with a focus on redressing the Olympic movement’s long-standing disparity between male and female athletes.

New mixed events have also been proposed by archery, modern pentathlon, shooting, swimming, synchronised swimming and table tennis, and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has suggested he approves of the concept as it promotes gender equality. A men’s 800 and a 4×100 mixed medley relay – another possible event for Ledecky – was also added.

Given the International Olympic Committee want to keep the Games to around 310 medal events and 11,000 athletes, there is little likelihood of the introduction of so many events and would make for an interesting programme for Peaty who is looking to add the 200m to his repertoire.

So canoeing is proposing to drop the C2 slalom and two sprint events to find room for three female races, rowing is scrapping the lightweight men’s four for an open-weight women’s event and shooting wants to swap the men’s 50metre rifle prone, 50m pistol and double trap for three mixed team events.

“The team relay has proved to be a very popular event with the athletes and spectators and audiences”, said Stanford.

As for the Tokyo 2020 additions, the slimmed-down version of basketball features skeleton teams playing half-court games to 21 with a 10-minute time limit.

Events confirmed Friday are in addition to decisions last August to include sports climbing, skateboarding, surfing, baseball and softball, and karate in the Tokyo program.

The majority of these are either mixed or women’s events, making Tokyo the most evenly balanced Games in terms of gender equality, but cycling has gained two new events, for men and women, and basketball has gained a 3-on-3 event.

Therefore, the reduction in headcount has meant cuts in athlete numbers for several sports.

Early reaction to these changes from the various worldwide federations is mixed, with those who have gained events clearly happier than those who have not.

Mixed doubles will also be introduced to the table tennis event.