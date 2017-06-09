3rd French victim of London Bridge attacks confirmed

Metropolitan police have confirmed they have found the body of a man in the Thames River, believed to be that of missing Frenchman Xavier Thomas.

Thomas, 45, was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began on Saturday night.

Specialist officers from the Marine Police Unit recovered the man’s body on Tuesday evening near Limehouse, about three miles from the scene of the atrocity.

The man is the third French citizen who was killed in the attack, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed in news conference.

She had been out for a late-night walk to see the sights of London, having visited the capital from the Netherlands with her fiance, Tyler Ferguson.

Pri Goncalves said on Facebook she was the last person to see her, writing: “I called her a lot of times but she never picked up the phone”.

“We would like to thank our friends and family who are helping us through this very hard time”.

It was the third terrorist attack in the United Kingdom in as many months, and came less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said there had been a spike in “racist incidents” following the attack and has warned that police will take a “zero-tolerance approach to hate crime”.

They said the man was arrested on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act.

The announcement was made as Iran was hit by a pair of attacks  on its parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini  which killed two security guards and wounded more than 30 people.

Meanwhile, pressure has mounted on the police to explain why two of the three attackers, who were all shot dead, had managed to slip under the radar despite having known links to extremism.

“Last year. when I went to England, he was a bit more rigid”, Collina, a convert to Islam, told reporters in a series of interviews Wednesday.

“Like every police officer who responded, I was simply doing my job”, he said.

The Ummah Fitness Center was once run by a man accused of helping to train the Islamic extremists responsible for the coordinated July 7, 2005, underground train bombings in London, Britain’s first-ever Islamist suicide attack.

“He is thought to have been skateboarding in a park when he stopped to defend a woman who had been injured in the attack near Borough Market”.

“There are three deaths and eight injuries on the French side”, Macron said, deploring the “heavy toll these attacks have taken on us”.

Detectives from Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, supported by armed police, swooped on properties in east London overnight.

The family of 32-year-old James McMullan, who was killed in the rampage, issued a statement calling the attackers “deranged and deluded individuals”.