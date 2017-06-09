’50/50 chance’ of Theresa May resigning after election

(Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP).

May had spent the campaign denouncing Corbyn as the weak leader of a spendthrift party that would crash Britain’s economy and flounder in Brexit talks, while she would provide “strong and stable leadership” to clinch a good deal for Britain.

“If no working government can be formed (the first test would be trying to pass a Queen’s Speech) then there would need to be another General Election“, says Collingsworth.

(Victoria Jones/PA via AP).

Political turmoil in Britain is the worst-case scenario for European Union leaders who want to press ahead quickly with Brexit talks.

“She made the election a referendum on Theresa May and she has lost”.

(Peter Byrne/PA via AP).

Labour was trailing far behind the Tories but Jeremy Corbyn’s party had been boosted by recent polls.

It was devastating result for May, who had called the election three years earlier than required by law, convinced by opinion polls that placed her far ahead of opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“We can expect the pound to fall considerably, gilt prices to rise and UK-orientated stocks to come under further pressure as the United Kingdom tries to get a handle on what is happening before it officially starts the Brexit negotiations“.

Although it remains an unlikely scenario, it would probably be the preferred choice of many continental Europeans who still hope that Britain will make a U-turn in its decision to leave the European Union.

Sterling fell to an overnight low of 1.27 against the dollar, down about two and a half cents from its level prior to Thursday’s exit poll.

She has held the top job for less than a year, the successor to former premier David Cameron, who resigned after Britons repudiated his advice and voted to leave the E.U. May took over as prime minister after winning an internal leadership contest within the Conservative Party. But she has never enjoyed deep support in the party, and her closed and controlling style of government has made her few friends since she arrived in Downing Street.

Labour’s finance spokesman John McDonnell ruled out doing coalition deals with other parties, saying its preferred option is leading a minority government.

“Whatever the results, the Conservative party will remain the party of stability”.

Theresa May has said Conservatives will act to ensure “stability” if the Tories are the largest party with the biggest number of votes, as expected.

Theresa May’s decision to call a snap general election in a bid to boost her mandate has spectacularly backfired, plunging the United Kingdom into uncertainty with just over a week before Brexit talks begin.

Dianne Abbott, who was successfully re-elected MP for Hackney, also took aim at the Conservative Party as she criticised their campaign.

What is clear is that voters are not taken by the Conservative’s approach to Brexit.

Though May won her Maidenhead seat in south-east England with 37,780 votes, she faced pressure to resign after losing her parliamentary majority unexpectedly.

Others predicted she would soon be gone.

“People have said they have had quite enough of austerity politics”, he said, repeating his campaign promises to push for better funding for health and education.

But analyst Paul Hollingsworth at Capital Economics says forming a workable Labour-led “progressive alliance” may also be tricky – given that the exit poll suggests that Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party would also have just 314 seats combined. Instead, the next British prime minister could potentially also rely on a flexible arrangement in which one party sets up a so-called ‘confidence-and-supply’deal with several smaller parties, such as the SNP.

Lib Dem former Business Secretary Sir Vince Cable has won back Twickenham, in south-west London, while his party colleague Sir Edward Davey, former Energy Secretary, has retaken nearby Kingston and Surbiton – both seats were seized by the Conservatives at the last election.

She ended her election campaign with a rally in a half-empty conference hall on the outskirts of Britain’s second city, Birmingham.

Then, attacks in Manchester and London that killed a total of 30 people brought the campaign to a halt – twice, sent a wave of anxiety through Britain and forced May to defend the government’s record on fighting terrorism. “She wanted a mandate”. “It was very scary on Saturday”.