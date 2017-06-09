6 key points from former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief James Comey’s Senate testimony

James Comey thinks, but did not say, that President Trump is going to be toast once the special counsel is done with him – and all because of three little words Trump might have sung in the manner of Elsa the Ice Queen: “Let this go”.

“The president also never told Mr. Comey, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty” – in form or substance”, he added.

Trump did not tweet during Thursday’s hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee, in which Comey said he’d been defamed by Trump and that he hoped there were tapes of the discussions he had with the president.

Kasowitz added that “we will leave it the appropriate authorities” to determine whether Comey’s leak “should be investigated along with all those others being investigated”.

And Comey largely discredited a February 14 New York Times story that alleged Trump’s campaign aides “had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence”. Kasowitz called the move “entirely retaliatory”.

He was forecasting for the TMZ cameras about the magnitude of and ratings potential for Thursday’s hearing. “They will lie, they will obstruct, they will spread their hatred and their prejudice. We know that the truth will prevail”. But clearly Donald Trump has worked overtime at putting his presidency at stake.

His written testimony said: “I replied, “You will always get honesty from me”. He called that, “very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction!”

Here’s how Thursday hurts Trump: Comey said one of Trump’s complaints to him was that the Russian Federation probe, though not focused on the president, constituted “a cloud” impairing his ability to pursue his political agenda. As FRONTLINE reported in United States of Secrets, Comey suddenly found himself in defiance of the White House.

“I can definitively say the president is not a liar”, Huckabee Sanders said. “I think it is frankly insulting that question would be asked”.

Trump’s defenders suggested the president knows how to give an order and that his remark fell short of that.

Mr Trump had sought to threaten Mr Comey after sacking him by hinting that there may be secret tape recordings of his conversation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation chief.

JAMES COMEY: I think it’s described in a written release from DOJ which I don’t remember sitting here, but the gist is he will be recused from all matters relating to Russian Federation or the campaign. James E. Risch (R-Idaho), for example, implied that Mr. Trump’s pressure regarding the Flynn investigation was no big deal because he did not issue a flat command.

That led to “a curious scene of a former director leaking material against the president after the president repeatedly asked him to crack down on leakers”.

As for Comey, Krauthammer said that he came off as “cowardly” for admitting that he caved in to a request from former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to refer to the Hillary Clinton email probe as a “matter”, not an investigation. Still, Comey’s response made Thursday a watershed day of defeat for the president: Comey said he expected that special counsel Robert Mueller, now conducting the Russian Federation probe, would decide whether to accuse Trump of that.

And this investigation, as the Washington Free Beacon’s Matthew Continetti pointed out, arose due to a unusual tweet Trump issued right after Comey’s firing about how “Comey better hope there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”