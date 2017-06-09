A look at what a hung Parliament means for Britain

With no clear victor emerging from Thursday’s election, Prime Minister Theresa May was fighting to hold on to her job on Friday, having failed to win the stronger mandate she had sought to conduct exit talks with the rest of the European Union and instead weakening her party’s grip on power.

Without detailing her next steps, she said: “The country needs a period of stability, and whatever the results are the Conservative Party will ensure we fulfill our duty in ensuring that stability”. The shock result has plunged the country into renewed political uncertainty, with a cloud hanging over who will lead the government in historic Brexit negotiations with the European Union, due to begin in just 10 days, and what the U.K.’s position in those talks will be.

“I wanted to see Theresa May get a bit of a kicking”, said George Hames, 20, who voted for Labour in London.

The pound has fallen further after British election results showed the Conservative party lost its majority.

Her centre-right party came first but lost its majority in parliament, meaning it is likely to have to secure the support of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and its 10 extra seats to push it over the line. May called the snap election in April.

McDonnell also said Labour would not do a coalition deal with any other party.

But her promise to offer “strong and stable leadership” was undermined by the U-turn on social care – and her own broken promise not to call the election in the first place.

A minority for the Conservatives, which some market participants had flagged as the least market-friendly outcome with its potential to add more uncertainty to the Brexit process, could hit a number of domestic United Kingdom sectors, such as banks, housebuilders, utilities and food retailers, though big overseas earners, such as miners and oil majors, should provide some support.

“I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country”.

She took a gamble and it backfired spectacularly. Some MPs, however, have called for May to resign because she called for the election to strengthen her mandate; instead, her party lost its majority in parliament.

With most of the vote accounted for, analysts predict that May’s Conservatives will fall around 8 seats short of the 326 needed to make an outright majority in the U.K.’s 650-seat House of Commons. “Obviously Labour hasn’t won the election, but it could have been an terrible lot worse”. She could do this either by forming a formal coalition with one or more other parties, which would give those parties seats in her Cabinet.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

The result will heap pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to resign, and many consider Rudd a potential Conservative leader. “Time for everyone to regroup”. Likewise, Labour’s surges did not vary much with the Brexit vote.

All the parties then get to provide ministers in the government. “We have less than two years to negotiate the exit.so we should not waste any time now”.

Verhofstadt said he hoped Britain would soon have a “stable government to start negotiations”, which are important for the future of Europe too. European officials are anxious that the weaker position of the Conservatives make a breakdown in negotiations more likely. There was disbelief and shock across the political spectrum when a survey for broadcasters forecast that the Conservatives would lose their majority.

When she took over previous year, she could have recognized Brexit for the constitutional and political crisis that it has turned out to be.

But asked if Mrs May could remain as Tory leader, Ms Soubry told the BBC: “She’s a remarkable and very talented woman and she doesn’t shy away from hard decisions, but she now has to obviously consider her position”. “I don’t think it’s wildly out of kilter but it’s certainly a big surprise”, Sir Robert said of the exit poll results, which involve more than 30,000 respondents.

The broadcaster said Sturgeon was “disappointed at the SNP losses“. The party has not given a detailed plan for Brexit but has said its priorities would be to maintain the benefits of both the EU single market and its customs union.

Many will look at Theresa May’s drubbing on Thursday and demand more change over Brexit.