Unless ye be dancing the hempen jig, bring a spring upon our cable, shake your dungbie and read our review of the new film right here.

Depp and Sparrow represent my biggest complaint about “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales“, in that it doesn’t particularly feel like Jack anymore, which was my biggest issue with the fourth film as well.

The accursed Salazar wants Sparrow. Fans hoping the latest installment of the Pirates franchise won’t be the last will be pleased to learn that the film is off to a strong start at the worldwide box, grossing a total of $34.5 million ahead of the film’s domestic release.

With the help of other supporting characters, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is said to be the best film of the series according to its directors, Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg. Abandon ship, audiences. Paying cash money to see Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is the equivalent of walking the plank. Relatively unknown directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg have been given the talent pool from the previous films with the addition of Academy Award victor Javier Bardem to attempt to breathe life into the script. A down-on-his-luck Capt. Jack Sparrow is pursued by deadly ghost sailors led by his old nemesis, the evil Capt. Salazar, played by Javier Bardem.

The series began as a pretty enormous gamble, taking a popular Disneyland ride and turning it into a movie.

Geoffrey Rush once again returns as the dread pirate Barbossa; aside from Depp and McNally, he’s the only actor to appear in in all five Pirateses, despite having been killed off in the first.

And then there is Depp, whose cartoonish portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow has become a caricature of a caricature, mincing and slurring through each scene, drunker and wearing thicker eyeliner than ever. The bumbling pirate is given a chance when he teams up with two bright young things, a disgraced navy sailor Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites), and brilliant astronomer Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario). Legend has it that the Trident of Poseidon has the power to do just that, so off Henry goes. It has a good story that will deeply attract the attention of anyone, so I highly recommend going out and seeing Dead Men Tell No Tales.